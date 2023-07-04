Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Stock Experiences -9.23% Monthly Change

The stock of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) has gone up by 1.92% for the week, with a -9.23% drop in the past month and a 1.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.23% for TH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.36% for TH’s stock, with a -7.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) Right Now?

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TH is 2.14.

The average price predicted by analysts for TH is $21.00, which is $7.72 above the current price. The public float for TH is 31.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TH on July 04, 2023 was 635.75K shares.

TH) stock’s latest price update

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 13.42. However, the company has seen a 1.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TH in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $6 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2021.

TH Trading at -5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TH rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.23. In addition, Target Hospitality Corp. saw -12.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TH starting from Kalamaras Eric, who sale 7,970 shares at the price of $16.56 back on Jun 12. After this action, Kalamaras Eric now owns 25,969 shares of Target Hospitality Corp., valued at $131,983 using the latest closing price.

Kalamaras Eric, the EVP and CFO of Target Hospitality Corp., sale 47,195 shares at $16.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Kalamaras Eric is holding 33,939 shares at $780,605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TH

Equity return is now at value 65.80, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.