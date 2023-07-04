SouthState Corporation (SSB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) has increased by 1.99 when compared to last closing price of 65.80.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is above average at 9.55x. The 36-month beta value for SSB is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SSB is $83.06, which is $15.95 above than the current price. The public float for SSB is 74.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.76% of that float. The average trading volume of SSB on July 04, 2023 was 610.59K shares.

SSB’s Market Performance

SSB’s stock has seen a 3.17% increase for the week, with a 6.10% rise in the past month and a -5.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for SouthState Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.92% for SSB’s stock, with a -12.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SSB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SSB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $79 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

SSB Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSB rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.41. In addition, SouthState Corporation saw -12.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSB starting from POLLOK JOHN C, who sale 7,744 shares at the price of $67.24 back on Jun 02. After this action, POLLOK JOHN C now owns 729 shares of SouthState Corporation, valued at $520,707 using the latest closing price.

PAGE G RUFFNER JR, the Director of SouthState Corporation, purchase 14,000 shares at $71.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that PAGE G RUFFNER JR is holding 72,963 shares at $1,004,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SouthState Corporation stands at +29.10. The total capital return value is set at 10.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.19. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on SouthState Corporation (SSB), the company’s capital structure generated 20.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.34. Total debt to assets is 2.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, SouthState Corporation (SSB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.