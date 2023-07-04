Skeena Resources Limited (SKE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE) by analysts is $15.88, The public float for SKE is 65.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of SKE was 50.35K shares.

SKE) stock’s latest price update

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE: SKE)’s stock price has plunge by 5.18relation to previous closing price of 4.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SKE’s Market Performance

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE) has seen a 9.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.10% decline in the past month and a -16.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for SKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.65% for SKE’s stock, with a -7.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SKE Trading at -11.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKE rose by +9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, Skeena Resources Limited saw -4.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKE

Equity return is now at value -66.40, with -55.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Skeena Resources Limited (SKE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.