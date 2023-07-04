SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SKM is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SKM is $27.03, which is $9.83 above the current price. The public float for SKM is 74.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKM on July 04, 2023 was 521.25K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SKM) stock’s latest price update

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM)’s stock price has soared by 1.33 in relation to previous closing price of 19.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SKM’s Market Performance

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) has experienced a -2.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.72% drop in the past month, and a -3.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.18% for SKM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.03% for SKM’s stock, with a -2.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SKM Trading at -3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKM fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.54. In addition, SK Telecom Co. Ltd. saw -3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.30 for the present operating margin

+20.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for SK Telecom Co. Ltd. stands at +5.19. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM), the company’s capital structure generated 105.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.26. Total debt to assets is 36.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.