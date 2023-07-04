SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) by analysts is $13.00, The public float for SPNT is 141.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of SPNT was 616.49K shares.

SPNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) has increased by 5.43 when compared to last closing price of 9.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/23 that Daniel Loeb Gives Up on Deal for SiriusPoint. The Stock Is Falling.

SPNT’s Market Performance

SPNT’s stock has risen by 8.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.37% and a quarterly rise of 17.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.86% for SiriusPoint Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.38% for SPNT’s stock, with a 32.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPNT Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNT rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.19. In addition, SiriusPoint Ltd. saw 61.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPNT starting from TAN WEI HAN, who purchase 17,054 shares at the price of $8.92 back on Jun 23. After this action, TAN WEI HAN now owns 18,596 shares of SiriusPoint Ltd., valued at $152,132 using the latest closing price.

TAN WEI HAN, the Director of SiriusPoint Ltd., purchase 1,542 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that TAN WEI HAN is holding 1,542 shares at $13,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.55 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SiriusPoint Ltd. stands at -15.22. The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.47. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT), the company’s capital structure generated 38.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.73. Total debt to assets is 8.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.