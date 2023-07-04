Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) by analysts is $51.15, which is -$2.54 below the current market price. The public float for SGML is 102.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of SGML was 661.42K shares.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML)’s stock price has plunge by -0.99relation to previous closing price of 40.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SGML’s Market Performance

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has seen a 9.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.23% gain in the past month and a 6.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for SGML. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.36% for SGML’s stock, with a 18.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SGML Trading at 4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGML rose by +9.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.37. In addition, Sigma Lithium Corporation saw 41.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SGML

Equity return is now at value -68.90, with -56.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.