SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) has jumped by 2.93 compared to previous close of 26.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) by analysts is $29.50, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for SIBN is 33.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of SIBN was 448.08K shares.

SIBN’s Market Performance

SIBN’s stock has seen a -0.18% decrease for the week, with a 10.07% rise in the past month and a 41.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for SI-BONE Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.31% for SIBN’s stock, with a 47.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIBN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SIBN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIBN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

SIBN Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIBN fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.90. In addition, SI-BONE Inc. saw 104.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIBN starting from HILLEMAN JERYL L, who sale 2,081 shares at the price of $28.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, HILLEMAN JERYL L now owns 15,349 shares of SI-BONE Inc., valued at $58,268 using the latest closing price.

HILLEMAN JERYL L, the Director of SI-BONE Inc., sale 2,081 shares at $28.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that HILLEMAN JERYL L is holding 17,430 shares at $59,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.02 for the present operating margin

+85.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for SI-BONE Inc. stands at -57.57. The total capital return value is set at -38.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.53. Equity return is now at value -54.20, with -34.80 for asset returns.

Based on SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN), the company’s capital structure generated 40.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.63. Total debt to assets is 25.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.