Should You Invest in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Now?

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for LZB is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LZB is $43.00, which is $14.5 above the current market price. The public float for LZB is 42.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.79% of that float. The average trading volume for LZB on July 04, 2023 was 356.25K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LZB) stock’s latest price update

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 28.64. However, the company has seen a 3.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LZB’s Market Performance

LZB’s stock has risen by 3.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.00% and a quarterly drop of -1.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for La-Z-Boy Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.60% for LZB stock, with a simple moving average of 6.79% for the last 200 days.

LZB Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZB rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.08. In addition, La-Z-Boy Incorporated saw 24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LZB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.00 for the present operating margin

+42.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for La-Z-Boy Incorporated stands at +6.41. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.