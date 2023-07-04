Should You Invest in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Now?

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BR is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BR is $167.63, which is $0.11 above the current market price. The public float for BR is 116.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.01% of that float. The average trading volume for BR on July 04, 2023 was 598.54K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BR) stock’s latest price update

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.05 in relation to its previous close of 165.63. However, the company has experienced a 2.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Broadridge Notches Steady Growth in Uncertain Times

BR’s Market Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) has experienced a 2.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.99% rise in the past month, and a 11.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for BR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.73% for BR’s stock, with a 12.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $169 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

BR Trading at 7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BR rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.53. In addition, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. saw 22.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BR starting from BRUN LESLIE A, who sale 6,900 shares at the price of $148.98 back on Jun 01. After this action, BRUN LESLIE A now owns 59,916 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., valued at $1,027,952 using the latest closing price.

Matlin Laura, the VP, Deputy GC and CGO of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., sale 4,052 shares at $153.73 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Matlin Laura is holding 5,825 shares at $622,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.15 for the present operating margin

+28.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. stands at +9.40. The total capital return value is set at 13.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.06. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR), the company’s capital structure generated 211.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.94. Total debt to assets is 49.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.