Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is above average at 46.09x. The 36-month beta value for SHLS is also noteworthy at 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SHLS is $31.53, which is $6.17 above than the current price. The public float for SHLS is 80.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.21% of that float. The average trading volume of SHLS on July 04, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

SHLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) has decreased by -1.72 when compared to last closing price of 25.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SHLS’s Market Performance

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has experienced a 0.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.46% rise in the past month, and a 10.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for SHLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.61% for SHLS stock, with a simple moving average of 5.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $30 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

SHLS Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.77. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. saw 1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Peetz Mehgan, who sale 7,279 shares at the price of $24.78 back on Jun 16. After this action, Peetz Mehgan now owns 83,375 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., valued at $180,374 using the latest closing price.

TOLNAR JEFFERY, the President of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., sale 1,415 shares at $22.79 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that TOLNAR JEFFERY is holding 64,629 shares at $32,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+37.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stands at +39.03. The total capital return value is set at 16.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.75. Equity return is now at value 66.40, with 22.90 for asset returns.

Based on Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS), the company’s capital structure generated 83.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.52. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.