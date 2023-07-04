Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) has decreased by -1.71 when compared to last closing price of 1.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHCR is 0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) is $3.19, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for SHCR is 317.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. On July 04, 2023, SHCR’s average trading volume was 1.59M shares.

SHCR’s Market Performance

SHCR’s stock has seen a 2.38% increase for the week, with a 8.18% rise in the past month and a 21.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for Sharecare Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.69% for SHCR’s stock, with a -9.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SHCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

SHCR Trading at 9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHCR rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6775. In addition, Sharecare Inc. saw 7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.84 for the present operating margin

+35.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sharecare Inc. stands at -26.83. Equity return is now at value -21.90, with -16.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.