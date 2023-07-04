SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBAC is 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SBAC is $309.44, which is $75.64 above the current price. The public float for SBAC is 106.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBAC on July 04, 2023 was 765.12K shares.

The stock of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) has increased by 0.98 when compared to last closing price of 231.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

SBAC’s Market Performance

SBAC’s stock has risen by 4.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.04% and a quarterly drop of -10.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for SBA Communications Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.21% for SBAC’s stock, with a -12.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBAC stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for SBAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SBAC in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $312 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

SBAC Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBAC rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $227.17. In addition, SBA Communications Corporation saw -16.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBAC starting from Ciarfella Mark R, who sale 8,213 shares at the price of $355.50 back on Aug 15. After this action, Ciarfella Mark R now owns 23,884 shares of SBA Communications Corporation, valued at $2,919,750 using the latest closing price.

SILBERSTEIN JASON V, the EVP – Site Leasing of SBA Communications Corporation, sale 16,464 shares at $350.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that SILBERSTEIN JASON V is holding 21,785 shares at $5,768,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.78 for the present operating margin

+47.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for SBA Communications Corporation stands at +17.52. The total capital return value is set at 10.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.97. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.