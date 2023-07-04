Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) is above average at 2.73x. The 36-month beta value for SB is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SB is $5.90, which is $1.79 above than the current price. The public float for SB is 70.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. The average trading volume of SB on July 04, 2023 was 712.34K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SB) stock’s latest price update

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB)’s stock price has plunge by 2.76relation to previous closing price of 3.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SB’s Market Performance

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has seen a 2.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.72% gain in the past month and a -9.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for SB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.81% for SB stock, with a simple moving average of 5.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

SB Trading at -3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SB rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, Safe Bulkers Inc. saw 15.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.80 for the present operating margin

+60.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe Bulkers Inc. stands at +49.34. The total capital return value is set at 16.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.14. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB), the company’s capital structure generated 53.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.93. Total debt to assets is 33.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.