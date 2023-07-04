Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) has surged by 1.18 when compared to previous closing price of 110.60, but the company has seen a 7.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is above average at 17.77x. The 36-month beta value for RYAAY is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RYAAY is $142.75, which is $11.59 above than the current price. The public float for RYAAY is 215.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume of RYAAY on July 04, 2023 was 423.53K shares.

RYAAY’s Market Performance

The stock of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) has seen a 7.80% increase in the past week, with a 5.19% rise in the past month, and a 18.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for RYAAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.25% for RYAAY’s stock, with a 29.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RYAAY Trading at 9.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAAY rose by +6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.55. In addition, Ryanair Holdings plc saw 49.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

+19.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryanair Holdings plc stands at +12.19. The total capital return value is set at 14.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.60. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), the company’s capital structure generated 72.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.18. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 208.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.