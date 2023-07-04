RPT Realty (RPT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65.

The public float for RPT is 83.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPT on July 04, 2023 was 531.00K shares.

RPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) has increased by 0.86 when compared to last closing price of 10.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RPT’s Market Performance

RPT Realty (RPT) has seen a 7.55% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.95% gain in the past month and a 10.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for RPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.21% for RPT’s stock, with a 8.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

RPT Trading at 10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPT rose by +7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.15. In addition, RPT Realty saw 4.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RPT Realty (RPT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.