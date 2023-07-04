ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, RNW stock has gone up by 0.18%, with a monthly gain of 1.11% and a quarterly plunge of -3.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.44% for ReNew Energy Global Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for RNW’s stock, with a -3.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RNW is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RNW is $655.88, which is $2.52 above than the current price. The public float for RNW is 93.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.08% of that float. The average trading volume of RNW on July 04, 2023 was 729.46K shares.

RNW) stock’s latest price update

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.55 in relation to its previous close of 5.48. However, the company has experienced a 0.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RNW Trading at -0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.56. In addition, ReNew Energy Global Plc saw -0.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global Plc stands at -5.61. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.