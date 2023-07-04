Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 18.82. However, the company has seen a 3.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) is $21.50, which is $2.97 above the current market price. The public float for RELY is 138.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RELY on July 04, 2023 was 935.50K shares.

RELY’s Market Performance

RELY stock saw an increase of 3.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.43% and a quarterly increase of 9.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for Remitly Global Inc. (RELY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.39% for RELY stock, with a simple moving average of 34.91% for the last 200 days.

RELY Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.06. In addition, Remitly Global Inc. saw 62.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Hug Joshua, who sale 31,667 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, Hug Joshua now owns 4,118,107 shares of Remitly Global Inc., valued at $633,362 using the latest closing price.

Yoakum Rene, the EVP, Customer and Culture of Remitly Global Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $19.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Yoakum Rene is holding 22,927 shares at $299,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.94 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc. stands at -17.45. The total capital return value is set at -24.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.53. Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Remitly Global Inc. (RELY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.