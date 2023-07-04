Real-Time Update: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, QSR stock has gone up by 3.05%, with a monthly gain of 3.11% and a quarterly surge of 15.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Restaurant Brands International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.53% for QSR stock, with a simple moving average of 18.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Right Now?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is $77.20, which is -$2.7 below the current market price. The public float for QSR is 302.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QSR on July 04, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

QSR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) has increased by 0.15 when compared to last closing price of 77.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/23/23 that A fix for gassy cows? Danone inks methane emissions pact that could shift dairy market

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $79 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

QSR Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.77. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc. saw 20.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Dunnigan Matthew, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $73.21 back on May 19. After this action, Dunnigan Matthew now owns 39,391 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc., valued at $3,294,450 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Sami A., the Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas of Restaurant Brands International Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $72.40 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Siddiqui Sami A. is holding 116,634 shares at $1,086,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.19 for the present operating margin

+55.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 42.20, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR), the company’s capital structure generated 577.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.25. Total debt to assets is 63.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 567.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.