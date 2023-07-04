Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF)’s stock price has plunge by 0.18relation to previous closing price of 103.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is above average at 13.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is $108.67, which is $6.04 above the current market price. The public float for RJF is 193.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RJF on July 04, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

RJF’s Market Performance

RJF’s stock has seen a 6.17% increase for the week, with a 14.07% rise in the past month and a 11.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for Raymond James Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.87% for RJF stock, with a simple moving average of 0.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $120 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

RJF Trading at 11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF rose by +6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.67. In addition, Raymond James Financial Inc. saw -2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Dowdle Jeffrey A, who sale 5,281 shares at the price of $96.36 back on Jun 07. After this action, Dowdle Jeffrey A now owns 48,314 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc., valued at $508,884 using the latest closing price.

Perry Jodi, the President, ICD for RJFS of Raymond James Financial Inc., sale 6,343 shares at $112.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Perry Jodi is holding 7,150 shares at $712,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.11 for the present operating margin

+94.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial Inc. stands at +13.48. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.