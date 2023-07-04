Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) has seen a -6.31% decrease in the past week, with a 6.16% gain in the past month, and a 89.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for QTRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.48% for QTRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 55.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for QTRX is at 1.32.

The public float for QTRX is 34.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.19% of that float. The average trading volume for QTRX on July 04, 2023 was 354.40K shares.

QTRX) stock’s latest price update

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX)’s stock price has dropped by -5.19 in relation to previous closing price of 22.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTRX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for QTRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QTRX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $27 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

QTRX Trading at 11.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTRX fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.69. In addition, Quanterix Corporation saw 54.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTRX starting from DOYLE MICHAEL A, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $10.16 back on Aug 15. After this action, DOYLE MICHAEL A now owns 48,614 shares of Quanterix Corporation, valued at $152,418 using the latest closing price.

Toloue Masoud, the President & CEO of Quanterix Corporation, purchase 105,000 shares at $10.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Toloue Masoud is holding 185,823 shares at $1,095,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTRX

Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -18.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.