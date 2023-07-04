PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Stock Sees a2.21 Increase

The stock of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) has gone up by 6.23% for the week, with a 11.20% rise in the past month and a 27.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.75% for PRCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.31% for PRCT stock, with a simple moving average of -3.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PRCT is also noteworthy at 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PRCT is $49.86, which is $13.73 above than the current price. The public float for PRCT is 42.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.13% of that float. The average trading volume of PRCT on July 04, 2023 was 452.12K shares.

PRCT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) has increased by 2.21 when compared to last closing price of 35.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRCT Trading at 10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCT rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.46. In addition, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation saw -13.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCT starting from Waters Kevin, who sale 22,631 shares at the price of $35.12 back on Jun 15. After this action, Waters Kevin now owns 33,523 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, valued at $794,912 using the latest closing price.

Shiblaq Hisham, the EVP, Chief Comm. Officer of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, sale 21,930 shares at $35.23 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Shiblaq Hisham is holding 31,414 shares at $772,515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.61 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation stands at -116.18. The total capital return value is set at -27.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.48. Equity return is now at value -47.40, with -32.00 for asset returns.

Based on PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 39.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.18. Total debt to assets is 25.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.73.

Conclusion

In summary, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.