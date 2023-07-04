Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) is above average at 195.42x. The 36-month beta value for PRVA is also noteworthy at 0.77.

The public float for PRVA is 103.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.36% of that float. The average trading volume of PRVA on July 04, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

PRVA) stock’s latest price update

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA)’s stock price has plunge by -1.95relation to previous closing price of 26.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA’s stock has risen by 3.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.05% and a quarterly drop of -7.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Privia Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.09% for PRVA stock, with a simple moving average of -6.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $34 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

PRVA Trading at -2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.18. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 12.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Sullivan William M, who sale 5,638 shares at the price of $25.08 back on Jun 27. After this action, Sullivan William M now owns 5,619,402 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $141,401 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan William M, the Director of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 400 shares at $25.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Sullivan William M is holding 5,625,040 shares at $10,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.