Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) is $6.00, The public float for PBPB is 22.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBPB on July 04, 2023 was 277.61K shares.

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB)’s stock price has plunge by 4.67relation to previous closing price of 8.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.63% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PBPB’s Market Performance

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) has experienced a 8.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.16% rise in the past month, and a 10.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for PBPB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.63% for PBPB stock, with a simple moving average of 30.88% for the last 200 days.

PBPB Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBPB rose by +8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.35. In addition, Potbelly Corporation saw 64.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBPB starting from Wright Robert D., who purchase 5,988 shares at the price of $8.35 back on May 09. After this action, Wright Robert D. now owns 691,746 shares of Potbelly Corporation, valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Cirulis Steven, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Potbelly Corporation, purchase 3,117 shares at $8.35 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Cirulis Steven is holding 327,077 shares at $26,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.32 for the present operating margin

+8.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Potbelly Corporation stands at +0.96. The total capital return value is set at 0.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.44.

Based on Potbelly Corporation (PBPB), the company’s capital structure generated 4,398.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.78. Total debt to assets is 80.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,786.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 72.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.