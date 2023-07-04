Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) has surged by 0.34 when compared to previous closing price of 81.46, but the company has seen a -0.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) Right Now?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) by analysts is $78.40, which is -$3.34 below the current market price. The public float for PNW is 112.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of PNW was 725.41K shares.

PNW’s Market Performance

PNW’s stock has seen a -0.26% decrease for the week, with a 7.45% rise in the past month and a 3.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.64% for PNW’s stock, with a 8.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PNW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PNW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $78 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

PNW Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNW fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.44. In addition, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation saw 7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNW starting from Lockwood Barbara D, who sale 689 shares at the price of $77.88 back on Dec 06. After this action, Lockwood Barbara D now owns 0 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, valued at $53,659 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+14.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stands at +11.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.46. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), the company’s capital structure generated 146.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.48. Total debt to assets is 39.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.