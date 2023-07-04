Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PNFP is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PNFP is $68.22, which is $10.38 above the current market price. The public float for PNFP is 74.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume for PNFP on July 04, 2023 was 687.87K shares.

PNFP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) has jumped by 1.50 compared to previous close of 56.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PNFP’s Market Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has seen a 6.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.06% gain in the past month and a 4.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for PNFP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.36% for PNFP’s stock, with a -16.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PNFP Trading at 9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +7.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNFP rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.82. In addition, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. saw -21.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNFP starting from MCCABE ROBERT A JR, who sale 24,168 shares at the price of $73.38 back on Mar 01. After this action, MCCABE ROBERT A JR now owns 302,071 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., valued at $1,773,539 using the latest closing price.

MCCABE ROBERT A JR, the CHAIRMAN of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., sale 3 shares at $82.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that MCCABE ROBERT A JR is holding 306,249 shares at $247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNFP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stands at +34.10. The total capital return value is set at 8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.48. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP), the company’s capital structure generated 22.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.09. Total debt to assets is 2.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.