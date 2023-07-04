Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO): A Technical Analysis

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: PECO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) is $35.67, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for PECO is 116.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PECO on July 04, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: PECO)’s stock price has soared by 0.15 in relation to previous closing price of 34.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PECO’s Market Performance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) has experienced a 4.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.49% rise in the past month, and a 4.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for PECO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.96% for PECO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PECO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PECO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PECO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $31 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

PECO Trading at 9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +13.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PECO rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.03. In addition, Phillips Edison & Company Inc. saw 7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PECO starting from CHAO LESLIE T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.18 back on May 16. After this action, CHAO LESLIE T now owns 45,426 shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc., valued at $291,800 using the latest closing price.

Massey Paul, the Director of Phillips Edison & Company Inc., sale 9,600 shares at $31.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Massey Paul is holding 10,439 shares at $301,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.64 for the present operating margin

+30.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. stands at +8.37. The total capital return value is set at 2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.17. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.38. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.