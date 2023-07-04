Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI)’s stock price has soared by 1.08 in relation to previous closing price of 30.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) is above average at 14.05x. The 36-month beta value for PERI is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PERI is $40.17, which is $7.81 above than the current price. The public float for PERI is 40.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume of PERI on July 04, 2023 was 827.85K shares.

PERI’s Market Performance

The stock of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has seen a -4.56% decrease in the past week, with a -0.70% drop in the past month, and a -21.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for PERI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.54% for PERI’s stock, with a 3.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PERI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PERI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PERI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $36 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

PERI Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PERI fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.48. In addition, Perion Network Ltd. saw 22.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.05 for the present operating margin

+34.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perion Network Ltd. stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.59. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.