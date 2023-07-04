Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) has decreased by -1.49 when compared to last closing price of 344.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) is 2066.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PEN is 0.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Penumbra Inc. (PEN) is $326.10, which is -$12.84 below the current market price. The public float for PEN is 36.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.87% of that float. On July 04, 2023, PEN’s average trading volume was 353.56K shares.

PEN’s Market Performance

PEN’s stock has seen a 2.94% increase for the week, with a 7.86% rise in the past month and a 21.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for Penumbra Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.60% for PEN’s stock, with a 36.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PEN Trading at 7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEN rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $331.26. In addition, Penumbra Inc. saw 52.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEN starting from Elsesser Adam, who sale 9,666 shares at the price of $324.49 back on Jun 12. After this action, Elsesser Adam now owns 0 shares of Penumbra Inc., valued at $3,136,481 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Johanna, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Penumbra Inc., sale 900 shares at $309.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Roberts Johanna is holding 66,337 shares at $278,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.72 for the present operating margin

+62.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Penumbra Inc. stands at -0.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.17. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Penumbra Inc. (PEN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.10. Total debt to assets is 17.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Penumbra Inc. (PEN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.