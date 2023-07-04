PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) has increased by 1.36 when compared to last closing price of 5.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.

The public float for PNNT is 63.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PNNT on July 04, 2023 was 366.19K shares.

PNNT’s Market Performance

PNNT stock saw an increase of 4.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.96% and a quarterly increase of 13.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.13% for PNNT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNNT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for PNNT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PNNT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

PNNT Trading at 9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNNT rose by +4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.81. In addition, PennantPark Investment Corporation saw 3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNNT starting from KATZ SAMUEL L, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $5.86 back on Jun 09. After this action, KATZ SAMUEL L now owns 74,710 shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation, valued at $46,876 using the latest closing price.

KATZ SAMUEL L, the Director of PennantPark Investment Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $5.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that KATZ SAMUEL L is holding 66,710 shares at $55,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.