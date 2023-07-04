Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) has jumped by 0.19 compared to previous close of 31.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) Right Now?

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is $38.75, which is $7.96 above the current market price. The public float for PBA is 549.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBA on July 04, 2023 was 722.40K shares.

PBA’s Market Performance

The stock of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has seen a 2.71% increase in the past week, with a 2.01% rise in the past month, and a -2.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for PBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.63% for PBA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.74% for the last 200 days.

PBA Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBA rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.28. In addition, Pembina Pipeline Corporation saw -7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.97 for the present operating margin

+23.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pembina Pipeline Corporation stands at +25.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.54.

Based on Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA), the company’s capital structure generated 71.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.75. Total debt to assets is 35.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.