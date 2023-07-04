OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.39 in comparison to its previous close of 5.01, however, the company has experienced a 3.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Right Now?

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) by analysts is $6.95, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for OSUR is 69.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of OSUR was 624.64K shares.

OSUR’s Market Performance

The stock of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has seen a 3.81% increase in the past week, with a -6.33% drop in the past month, and a -14.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for OSUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.55% for OSUR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSUR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OSUR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for OSUR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

OSUR Trading at -10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSUR rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, OraSure Technologies Inc. saw 7.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSUR starting from McGrath Kenneth J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $4.93 back on May 30. After this action, McGrath Kenneth J now owns 285,512 shares of OraSure Technologies Inc., valued at $492,810 using the latest closing price.

LANCASTER RONNY B, the Director of OraSure Technologies Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that LANCASTER RONNY B is holding 104,782 shares at $200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.56 for the present operating margin

+38.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for OraSure Technologies Inc. stands at -4.63. The total capital return value is set at -1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.70. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.34. Total debt to assets is 2.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.