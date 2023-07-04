Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has gone up by 6.32% for the week, with a 2.22% rise in the past month and a 50.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.93% for LPRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.78% for LPRO stock, with a simple moving average of 33.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Right Now?

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LPRO is $11.20, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for LPRO is 112.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.52% of that float. The average trading volume for LPRO on July 04, 2023 was 789.17K shares.

LPRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) has surged by 0.86 when compared to previous closing price of 10.51, but the company has seen a 6.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LPRO Trading at 13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.52. In addition, Open Lending Corporation saw 57.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPRO starting from Flynn John Joseph, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $10.34 back on Jun 21. After this action, Flynn John Joseph now owns 2,629,666 shares of Open Lending Corporation, valued at $516,870 using the latest closing price.

RAO SHUBHI SURYAJI, the Director of Open Lending Corporation, sale 4,350 shares at $10.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that RAO SHUBHI SURYAJI is holding 8,189 shares at $47,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.35 for the present operating margin

+88.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Lending Corporation stands at +37.09. The total capital return value is set at 28.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.97. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 14.80 for asset returns.

Based on Open Lending Corporation (LPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 71.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.68. Total debt to assets is 40.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.