OmniAb Inc. (OABI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for OmniAb Inc. (OABI) by analysts is $9.71, which is $5.2 above the current market price. The public float for OABI is 93.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of OABI was 653.04K shares.

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.19 compared to its previous closing price of 5.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OABI’s Market Performance

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) has experienced a 6.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.31% rise in the past month, and a 33.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for OABI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.22% for OABI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OABI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OABI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OABI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OABI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

OABI Trading at 19.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OABI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OABI rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.74. In addition, OmniAb Inc. saw 36.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OABI starting from FOEHR MATTHEW W, who purchase 115,000 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Jun 09. After this action, FOEHR MATTHEW W now owns 2,574,009 shares of OmniAb Inc., valued at $519,800 using the latest closing price.

HIGGINS JOHN L, the Director of OmniAb Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $4.05 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that HIGGINS JOHN L is holding 2,462,686 shares at $36,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OABI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.11 for the present operating margin

+72.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OmniAb Inc. stands at -37.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, OmniAb Inc. (OABI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.