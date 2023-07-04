Niu Technologies (NIU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU)’s stock price has increased by 4.02 compared to its previous closing price of 3.98. However, the company has seen a 0.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NIU is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Niu Technologies (NIU) is $37.60, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for NIU is 68.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On July 04, 2023, NIU’s average trading volume was 442.22K shares.

NIU’s Market Performance

NIU’s stock has seen a 0.49% increase for the week, with a 18.97% rise in the past month and a 0.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.38% for Niu Technologies The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.73% for NIU’s stock, with a -0.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NIU Trading at 6.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +11.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, Niu Technologies saw -20.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+17.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies stands at -1.56. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Niu Technologies (NIU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.