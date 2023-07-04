New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR)’s stock price has increased by 1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 65.44. However, the company has seen a 2.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for New Relic Inc. (NEWR) by analysts is $86.38, which is $21.0 above the current market price. The public float for NEWR is 55.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.55% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of NEWR was 801.65K shares.

NEWR’s Market Performance

The stock of New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has seen a 2.39% increase in the past week, with a -4.10% drop in the past month, and a -11.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for NEWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.76% for NEWR’s stock, with a 2.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEWR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NEWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEWR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $95 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2023.

NEWR Trading at -7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.51. In addition, New Relic Inc. saw 17.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Dodds Mark, who sale 9,008 shares at the price of $67.95 back on Jun 16. After this action, Dodds Mark now owns 13,143 shares of New Relic Inc., valued at $612,104 using the latest closing price.

Cirne Lewis, the Executive Chairman of New Relic Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $69.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Cirne Lewis is holding 5,115,958 shares at $1,041,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.79 for the present operating margin

+73.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc. stands at -19.47. Equity return is now at value -54.90, with -13.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.