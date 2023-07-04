New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) has seen a 14.29% increase in the past week, with a -7.20% drop in the past month, and a -13.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for NEWP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.93% for NEWP stock, with a simple moving average of -3.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX: NEWP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) is $4.16, The public float for NEWP is 85.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NEWP on July 04, 2023 was 125.50K shares.

NEWP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX: NEWP) has increased by 6.42 when compared to last closing price of 2.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NEWP Trading at -1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares sank -3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWP rose by +14.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, New Pacific Metals Corp. saw 3.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWP

The total capital return value is set at -5.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.