NeoGames S.A.’s (NGMS) Stock: A -3.72% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) has gone down by -2.52% for the week, with a -4.74% drop in the past month and a 70.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.64% for NGMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.72% for NGMS’s stock, with a 57.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NGMS is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NGMS is $29.60, which is $1.32 above the current price. The public float for NGMS is 12.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NGMS on July 04, 2023 was 318.33K shares.

NGMS) stock’s latest price update

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.73relation to previous closing price of 26.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/15/23 that NeoGames Stock Soars. It’s Being Bought for $1.2 Billion.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGMS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NGMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NGMS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $174 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

NGMS Trading at 16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGMS fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.87. In addition, NeoGames S.A. saw 112.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.89 for the present operating margin

+19.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoGames S.A. stands at -11.45. The total capital return value is set at -2.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.73. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on NeoGames S.A. (NGMS), the company’s capital structure generated 157.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.15. Total debt to assets is 47.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 156.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.