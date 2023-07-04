Navigating the Volatility of Vulcan Materials Company’s (VMC) Stock

In the past week, VMC stock has gone up by 3.99%, with a monthly gain of 12.35% and a quarterly surge of 30.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Vulcan Materials Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.94% for VMC’s stock, with a 25.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Right Now?

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is $226.62, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for VMC is 132.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VMC on July 04, 2023 was 810.60K shares.

VMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) has decreased by -0.93 when compared to last closing price of 225.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VMC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $212 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

VMC Trading at 13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMC rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $211.86. In addition, Vulcan Materials Company saw 27.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMC starting from Hill J Thomas, who sale 4,695 shares at the price of $201.79 back on Jun 07. After this action, Hill J Thomas now owns 80,039 shares of Vulcan Materials Company, valued at $947,381 using the latest closing price.

Pigg Randy L., the Vice President and Controller of Vulcan Materials Company, sale 560 shares at $202.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Pigg Randy L. is holding 1,707 shares at $113,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.25 for the present operating margin

+21.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vulcan Materials Company stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 9.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Vulcan Materials Company (VMC), the company’s capital structure generated 66.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.05. Total debt to assets is 31.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.