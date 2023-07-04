Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.00 in relation to its previous close of 6.97. However, the company has experienced a -3.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is $7.22, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for NTCO is 686.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTCO on July 04, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

NTCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has seen a -3.83% decrease in the past week, with a 22.86% rise in the past month, and a 34.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for NTCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.20% for NTCO’s stock, with a 34.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

NTCO Trading at 25.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +22.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCO fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.76. In addition, Natura &Co Holding S.A. saw 62.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.56 for the present operating margin

+57.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natura &Co Holding S.A. stands at -6.82. The total capital return value is set at 1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.13.

Based on Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO), the company’s capital structure generated 75.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.02. Total debt to assets is 30.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.