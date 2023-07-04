National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE): A Technical Analysis

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) is $28.27, which is $3.38 above the current market price. The public float for EYE is 77.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EYE on July 04, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

EYE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) has increased by 1.73 when compared to last closing price of 24.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EYE’s Market Performance

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) has experienced a 3.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.85% drop in the past month, and a 31.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for EYE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.83% for EYE’s stock, with a -20.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EYE Trading at 2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYE rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.37. In addition, National Vision Holdings Inc. saw -36.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYE starting from PEELER D RANDOLPH, who purchase 17,609 shares at the price of $25.73 back on May 23. After this action, PEELER D RANDOLPH now owns 148,880 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc., valued at $453,080 using the latest closing price.

PEELER D RANDOLPH, the Director of National Vision Holdings Inc., purchase 22,861 shares at $25.59 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that PEELER D RANDOLPH is holding 131,271 shares at $585,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.04 for the present operating margin

+48.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Vision Holdings Inc. stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 3.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE), the company’s capital structure generated 111.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.67. Total debt to assets is 41.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.