Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by analysts is $39.25, which is $5.01 above the current market price. The public float for NSSC is 30.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.28% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of NSSC was 471.78K shares.

NSSC) stock’s latest price update

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.18 in comparison to its previous close of 34.65, however, the company has experienced a -3.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NSSC’s Market Performance

NSSC’s stock has fallen by -3.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.26% and a quarterly drop of -8.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for Napco Security Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.46% for NSSC’s stock, with a 9.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NSSC Trading at -2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSSC fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.89. In addition, Napco Security Technologies Inc. saw 24.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSSC starting from SOLOWAY RICHARD, who sale 287,500 shares at the price of $31.50 back on Feb 15. After this action, SOLOWAY RICHARD now owns 3,696,010 shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc., valued at $9,056,250 using the latest closing price.

BUCHEL KEVIN S, the Executive Vice President of Napco Security Technologies Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that BUCHEL KEVIN S is holding 99,829 shares at $393,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.69 for the present operating margin

+41.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Napco Security Technologies Inc. stands at +13.65. The total capital return value is set at 16.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.60. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 21.40 for asset returns.

Based on Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC), the company’s capital structure generated 6.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.85. Total debt to assets is 4.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.