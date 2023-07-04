Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI): A Technical Analysis

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is $315.40, which is $12.14 above the current market price. The public float for MSI is 166.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MSI on July 04, 2023 was 845.05K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MSI) stock’s latest price update

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 293.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MSI’s Market Performance

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) has seen a 4.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.73% gain in the past month and a 2.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for MSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.88% for MSI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MSI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MSI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $305 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

MSI Trading at 2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSI rose by +4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $282.33. In addition, Motorola Solutions Inc. saw 13.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSI starting from WINKLER JASON J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $298.01 back on May 19. After this action, WINKLER JASON J now owns 6,963 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc., valued at $596,020 using the latest closing price.

DUNNING KAREN E, the SVP, Human Resources of Motorola Solutions Inc., sale 3,024 shares at $294.84 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that DUNNING KAREN E is holding 1,233 shares at $891,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorola Solutions Inc. stands at +14.96. The total capital return value is set at 27.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.79.

Based on Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI), the company’s capital structure generated 5,647.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.26. Total debt to assets is 51.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5,544.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.