MorphoSys AG (MOR) Stock Experiences 14.47% Monthly Change

In the past week, MOR stock has gone down by -1.62%, with a monthly gain of 14.47% and a quarterly surge of 83.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for MorphoSys AG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.06% for MOR’s stock, with a 46.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MOR is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MOR is $8.52, which is $2.47 above than the current price. The public float for MOR is 134.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume of MOR on July 04, 2023 was 164.59K shares.

MOR) stock’s latest price update

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.54 in comparison to its previous close of 7.47, however, the company has experienced a -1.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/21 that Midsize Pharmaceutical Firms Are the Industry’s Big Deal Makers

Analysts’ Opinion of MOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MOR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MOR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

MOR Trading at 13.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOR fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.38. In addition, MorphoSys AG saw 103.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.34 for the present operating margin

+79.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for MorphoSys AG stands at -54.29. The total capital return value is set at -39.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.66. Equity return is now at value -206.90, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on MorphoSys AG (MOR), the company’s capital structure generated 215.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.32. Total debt to assets is 14.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

In summary, MorphoSys AG (MOR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.