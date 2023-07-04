Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR)’s stock price has soared by 0.81 in relation to previous closing price of 540.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) is 56.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MPWR is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) is $520.20, which is -$24.43 below the current market price. The public float for MPWR is 45.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On July 04, 2023, MPWR’s average trading volume was 593.98K shares.

MPWR’s Market Performance

The stock of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) has seen a 6.60% increase in the past week, with a 9.08% rise in the past month, and a 8.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for MPWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.83% for MPWR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPWR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MPWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MPWR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $500 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

MPWR Trading at 14.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPWR rose by +6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $516.89. In addition, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. saw 54.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPWR starting from Hsing Michael, who sale 2,785 shares at the price of $409.78 back on May 09. After this action, Hsing Michael now owns 1,060,407 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., valued at $1,141,237 using the latest closing price.

Tseng Saria, the VP & General Counsel of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., sale 857 shares at $409.81 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Tseng Saria is holding 273,405 shares at $351,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.81 for the present operating margin

+58.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. stands at +24.39. The total capital return value is set at 36.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.00. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 23.40 for asset returns.

Based on Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.23. Total debt to assets is 0.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.