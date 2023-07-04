MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) has decreased by -8.15 when compared to last closing price of 10.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MAX is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MAX is $11.80, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for MAX is 24.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.48% of that float. The average trading volume for MAX on July 04, 2023 was 367.50K shares.

MAX’s Market Performance

MAX’s stock has seen a -1.04% decrease for the week, with a 9.86% rise in the past month and a -36.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.44% for MediaAlpha Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.18% for MAX’s stock, with a -14.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for MAX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MAX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

MAX Trading at 16.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares surge +2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAX fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.50. In addition, MediaAlpha Inc. saw -4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAX starting from WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROU, who purchase 5,916,816 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jun 30. After this action, WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROU now owns 22,856,814 shares of MediaAlpha Inc., valued at $59,168,160 using the latest closing price.

Yi Steven, the of MediaAlpha Inc., sale 30,698 shares at $15.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Yi Steven is holding 1,036,553 shares at $482,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.10 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for MediaAlpha Inc. stands at -12.56. The total capital return value is set at -36.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.15. Equity return is now at value 988.00, with -27.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.