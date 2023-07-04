Make Informed Decisions with Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Stock Updates

The stock of Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) has gone down by -3.90% for the week, with a -3.74% drop in the past month and a -10.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.00% for VIRT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.76% for VIRT’s stock, with a -14.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) Right Now?

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) by analysts is $21.38, which is $4.29 above the current market price. The public float for VIRT is 94.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On July 04, 2023, the average trading volume of VIRT was 1.02M shares.

VIRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) has dropped by -0.53 compared to previous close of 17.09. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/06/22 that SEC Closes In on Rules That Could Shift Stock Market

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VIRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VIRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $21 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

VIRT Trading at -6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRT fell by -3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.99. In addition, Virtu Financial Inc. saw -16.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRT starting from Cifu Douglas A, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $16.85 back on May 04. After this action, Cifu Douglas A now owns 452,907 shares of Virtu Financial Inc., valued at $842,425 using the latest closing price.

Fairclough Brett, the Co-President & Co-COO of Virtu Financial Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $19.39 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Fairclough Brett is holding 37,005 shares at $969,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.18 for the present operating margin

+41.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virtu Financial Inc. stands at +12.35. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.64.

Based on Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT), the company’s capital structure generated 199.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.65. Total debt to assets is 25.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.