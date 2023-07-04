MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) is above average at 43.16x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is $18.08, which is $5.81 above the current market price. The public float for MAG is 97.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAG on July 04, 2023 was 856.60K shares.

MAG) stock’s latest price update

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG)’s stock price has increased by 1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 11.14. However, the company has seen a 2.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MAG’s Market Performance

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has seen a 2.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.91% decline in the past month and a -10.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for MAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.23% for MAG stock, with a simple moving average of -15.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAG stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for MAG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MAG in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $16 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

MAG Trading at -6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.79. In addition, MAG Silver Corp. saw -27.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.