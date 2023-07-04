Leonardo DRS Inc.’s (DRS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has seen a 5.46% increase in the past week, with a 13.44% gain in the past month, and a 34.08% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for DRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.47% for DRS stock, with a simple moving average of 35.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) is above average at 9.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) is $18.25, which is $0.86 above the current market price. The public float for DRS is 50.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRS on July 04, 2023 was 806.27K shares.

DRS) stock’s latest price update

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.29 in relation to its previous close of 17.34. However, the company has experienced a 5.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for DRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $19 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

DRS Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRS rose by +5.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.74. In addition, Leonardo DRS Inc. saw 36.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leonardo DRS Inc. stands at +15.04. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.