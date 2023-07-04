LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LendingTree Inc. (TREE) is $23.22, which is $0.39 above the current market price. The public float for TREE is 10.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TREE on July 04, 2023 was 308.70K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TREE) stock’s latest price update

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE)’s stock price has plunge by 3.57relation to previous closing price of 22.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.36% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TREE’s Market Performance

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) has experienced a 9.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.99% rise in the past month, and a -14.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for TREE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.81% for TREE stock, with a simple moving average of -11.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREE stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TREE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TREE in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $36 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

TREE Trading at 11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares surge +16.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREE rose by +11.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.81. In addition, LendingTree Inc. saw 7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREE starting from Rodriguez Diego A, who sale 60 shares at the price of $21.65 back on Jun 06. After this action, Rodriguez Diego A now owns 6 shares of LendingTree Inc., valued at $1,299 using the latest closing price.

ERNST MARK A, the Director of LendingTree Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $17.67 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that ERNST MARK A is holding 33,216 shares at $53,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.88 for the present operating margin

+89.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingTree Inc. stands at -19.08. The total capital return value is set at -2.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.63. Equity return is now at value -65.70, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on LendingTree Inc. (TREE), the company’s capital structure generated 438.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.45. Total debt to assets is 73.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 433.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LendingTree Inc. (TREE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.