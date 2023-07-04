Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) is above average at 14.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is $37.50, which is $4.38 above the current market price. The public float for LAZ is 85.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LAZ on July 04, 2023 was 761.02K shares.

LAZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) has decreased by -0.75 when compared to last closing price of 32.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/26/23 that Lazard Names Peter Orszag as Next CEO

LAZ’s Market Performance

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) has seen a 4.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.14% gain in the past month and a -4.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for LAZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.96% for LAZ’s stock, with a -7.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LAZ Trading at 4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZ rose by +7.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.25. In addition, Lazard Ltd saw -8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZ starting from Stern Alexander F., who sale 49,000 shares at the price of $36.39 back on Nov 29. After this action, Stern Alexander F. now owns 50,258 shares of Lazard Ltd, valued at $1,783,110 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.30 for the present operating margin

+96.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lazard Ltd stands at +11.93. The total capital return value is set at 16.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.11. Equity return is now at value 37.90, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lazard Ltd (LAZ), the company’s capital structure generated 395.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.82. Total debt to assets is 37.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 381.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lazard Ltd (LAZ) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.